This is how Kareena Kapoor gets ready for "night shift"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. On Sunday, the actor shared no-filter selfies while she waits for the night shift to start.

Kareena took to Instagram story to treat fans with new selfies and shoot updates.

In the first picture, Kareena can be seen relaxing on a couch while giving a perfect pose for a selfie in a grey tee and no makeup on.



Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Lounging waiting for the night shift...what's everyone upto?"



Donning a serious and thinking look, the actor wrote, "Thinking of ordering my coffee..."



A few days ago, Kareena posted a rocking picture of hubby Saif on her Insta story.

In the picture, Saif was all smiles for the camera. He sported a black tee and sea-green coloured pants and was relaxing at the side of a swimming pool. "Why so handsome?" Kareena wrote in the caption with some love and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. The shoot of the film is going on.

She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

