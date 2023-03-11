This is how Karisma Kapoor wished her "baby girl" Samaira on 18th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actress Karisma Kapoor wished her daughter Samaira Kapoor on her 18th birthday with a special post.

Showering love on her daughter, Karisma took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy 18th birthday to my baby girl."

The first picture is from Samaira's 18th birthday celebrations. In the image, Samaira is sitting in front of her birthday cake.



The blure picture of mother-daughter duo from the celebrations.



A close up photo of Karisma's daughter birthday cake.



As soon as Karisma posted the birthday wish for her daughter, fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section to extend greetings to Samaira.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy birthday."



Shibani Akhtar wrote, "happy birthday gorgeous girl."

Bhavana Pandey also wrote, "Happy Birthday Sam !!!! Lots of love."

Earlier today, Kareena also wished her niece.

Showering her massi love on Samaira on her 18th birthday, Kareena wrote, "Lolo's baby girl is 18... Our darling Sama is ready to fly..Take on the world my girl... 'cause I'm always here to protect and love you forever...Happy 18th birthday Samaira...."

She also dropped couple pictures of Samaira.

Further extended the birthday wishes, Neetu Kapoor took to Insta stories and posted a sweet wish for Samaira.



She wrote, "Happy birthday our beautiful Samaria. Love and blessings."

Karisma's close friend Amrita Arora also dropped a birthday wish. She wrote, "Happy 18 my darling my baby girl samaaaa. Love you."



Karisma married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. After separation, Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev. (ANI)

