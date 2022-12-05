This is how Malaika Arora's son Arhaan reacted to the news of her doing a reality show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has come up with her reality show 'Moving in with Malaika'.

In the show's opening episode, Malaika's close friend and director Farah Khan Kunder comes over to Malaika's place for a friendly visit. The two go back in time and reminisce about the making of Malaika Arora. They talked about her past, present and much more.



During the conversation, Farah asked how Malaika's close ones have reacted to the news of her doing a reality show, first being Malaika's son, Arhaan, "How come Arhaan has agreed to this?"

To which Malaika smiled and responded, "He (Arhaan) was the most supportive, Farah. He said mom- Go for it. Somewhere for me I think half that battle was won. He's a kid. I should be able to do something where he feels proud of what I'm doing, he's comfortable with what I'm doing."

Arhaan was born to Malaika and her former husband Arbaaz Khan in 2002. After 19-year-long marriage, Arbaaz and Malaika parted their ways. Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is in relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. (ANI)

