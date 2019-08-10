This is how netizens reacted to action-packed 'Saaho' trailer

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Few hours after the trailer of much-awaited film 'Saaho' starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was released, Twitterati expressed their views on the action-packed trailer.

Highly impressed by the trailer, a user felt that the movie can mint way more than Rs 100 crore.

"#SaahoTrailer @UV_Creations. Anyone can get 100 crore gross, You need Range to get 1000 crore gross," he tweeted.



Another user in awe of the lead pair praised the trailer and wished them luck.

"Wow..trailer is sooo good. I wish u all the best @PrabhasRaju @ShraddhaKapoor I love you both..my fav scene in the movie #SaahoTrailer," he tweeted



The two-minute-47-second trailer showcases South Indian superstar Prabhas playing the role of an undercover agent whose only goal is to catch the people who are responsible for a massive robbery involving millions.

The trailer showcasing larger than life visuals gives a glimpse of the colossal scale on which the movie has been made.

However, a user felt that the trailer revealed the storyline and he was not left with any excitement.

"I wasn't expecting this storyline ... I'm sorry but I'm left with no excitement #Prabhas #SaahoTrailer #saaho #SaahoTrailerDay," he wrote.



Some netizens also reacted to the trailer with hilarious memes.

Comparing multiplex and malls food, a user posted a meme saying "Content is correct but the taste is disturbing."



While another user posted a picture of Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar from 'Hera Pheri' and wrote: "All Bollywood celebs watching #SaahoTrailer."



Another user compared the two different scenes from the trailer and gave a hilarious twist.



The upcoming film is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.

'Saaho' also marks the 'Ek Villain' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30. (ANI)

