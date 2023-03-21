This is how Nushrratt Bharuccha is enjoying rain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Who doesn't enjoy the rain and that too sudden unexpected rain in the month of March. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha amazed after seeing such weather.

Taking to her Instagram, Nushrratt shared a video showing heaving rain in her area.



Sharing the video, she wrote, "March ke mahine mein aisi baarish?"

A sudden change of weather has been seen in Delhi and different parts of India woke up to a brief spell of light rain on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, the weather department said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in various areas.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt recently wrapped the shooting of 'Chhorii 2'.

Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Apart from Nushrratt, 'Chhorii 2' also stars Soha Ali Khan in the lead role.

Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

Apart from this, she also has a drama thriller 'Akelli' in her kitty. The film is shot in Iraq and revolves around how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. (ANI)

