This is how Ram Charan wished sister Sushmita on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Ram Charan shared a special birthday wish for his sister Sushmita Konidela on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ram Charan dropped a picture with his sister along with a caption, "Happiest birthday my darling sis!! Lov vou @sushmitakonidela."



In the picture, he was seen posing with his sisters - Sushmita and Sreeja Kalyan.

Resharing the birthday post, Sishmita wrote, "Sending you loads of love. Come back sooooon with all the wonderful experiences. Missing you."



Earlier today, he posted pictures with American director J J Abrams. The director is known for films like 'Mission Impossible 3', 'Star Trek Into Darkness', 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

Ram wrote in the caption, "Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I'm a big fan of your work. @jjabramsofficial".



In the frame, Ram is seen donning a blue-coloured suit while Abrams is seen sporting a grey suit. Both of them seem exalted after meeting each other.

Ram has been in US for his Oscar-nominated movie 'RRR' since last month. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film is on the run for the trophy in the best original song category.

In his Hollywood stint, Ram has earlier appeared on various American shows and garnered praise. In the KTLA Entertainment show, Charan has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Reacting to that, Ram blushed and said, "I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure."

Before that, he appeared on the daytime talk show 'Good Morning America.' He talked his heart out about becoming a father soon and also the mega success of the movie 'RRR'.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast live on March 13 in India.

He will be next seen in 'RC 15', which is billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The film is slated to release in 2023. (ANI)

