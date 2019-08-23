Ranveer Singh (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

This is how Ranveer Singh made a fan's dream come true

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:12 IST

London (UK), Aug 23 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh recently did something exceptionally endearing and made a fan's dream come true.
A source from London revealed that the 'Padmavat' actor surprised one of his fan's named Kiran who stays in Surrey by giving her a surprise visit.
"There is a die-hard fan of Ranveer named Kiran, she lives in Surrey, London. She is one of his oldest fans and runs one of the oldest fan clubs called RanveeriansFC. Kiran has always met Ranveer whenever he visited London and he values her incredibly! This time around, Ranveer (who is shooting in England for his much-awaited 83) got to know that Kiran is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and he wanted to celebrate this special moment of her life by surprising her!" reveals a source from London.
The source added that "Ranveer told his team that post-shoot wrap, he wanted to visit Kiran and all logistics were put in place immediately. It took him 45 minutes to reach Kiran's house and he rang the doorbell! Kiran was surprised and was overwhelmed to find how her favourite superstar had gone out of his way to visit her! She was in tears.
Ranveer spent 1.5 hours at her house. There he met her husband, her family, her relatives and wished the couple for their future.
An excited Kiran in a series of tweets said, "I literally jumped and ran into my kitchen and hid. My hubby answered the door and I could hear Ranveer he was like where is she, where is my precious one or special one something along those lines. Hubby said she is hiding in the kitchen I think."
Continuing, she wrote "Ranveer Singh was in my house. Like OMG, I was pinching myself. He came around into the kitchen and I froze and had my face covered laughing/holding back tears. He was like OMG let me look at you my Kiran. Wow! And he hugged me and blessed my baby bump. We hugged and spoke some more and then I invited him into my living room and he sat in the middle of my hubby and me. He had his arms around both of us and we just talked and talked and he blessed us both."
This was the best moment of her life which she will cherish for lifelong, she added.
"It felt like an old friend catching up that's how comfortable he makes you feel. He looked at our wedding album and my baby scan pics. He told my hubby he was very lucky. I had to hold back the tears. He spoke to us about everything from his current movie to his next. Showed us stills and clips. Amazed! Even more excited now for the film to arrive! We just had the best time and I still can't believe it he did this," she wrote in the concluding tweet. (ANI)

