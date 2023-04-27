This is how Soha Ali Khan is welcomed by her daughter Inaaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Precious moments spent with a daughter can't be described in words but some days beautiful pictures are enough to describe the bond of love. Owing to this fact, actor Soha Ali Khan on Thursday dropped an adorable picture with her daughter Inaaya.

Taking to Instagram, Soha dropped a blurry yet precious picture of herself with her daughter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CriSTsJM6q6/

In the picture, Soha can be seen getting a warm hug from Inaaya.

Actor can be seen in a checked shirt and distressed jeans while her little angel in a pink top with black jeans.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Some things cannot be defined."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.



Saba Pataudi dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Precious."

"So cute," another commented.

Earlier, Soha shared pictures from her spring vacation with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya in Dubai on Instagram.

She also gave a special mention to her daughter Inaaya for clicking the images of the duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently wrapped her upcoming movie 'Chhorii 2'. Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. Soha will star opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Chhorii 2'.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

