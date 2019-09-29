This is how Swara Bhasker is doing her bit to conserve resources

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): With people becoming more concerned about climate change, everyone tries to do something to mitigate the burden on the existing resources and actor Swara Bhasker is also trying to do her bit but in an innovative way.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor has up-cycled her late maternal grandmother's sarees into a pant suit.

The actor shared the picture of pant suit designed beautifully from old sarees by Divya Saini. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor looked breathtaking in same print blazer and pant paired with grey plunging top.

The actor highlighted that the fashion industry is one of the major contributors to industrial pollution.

"As people who work in show biz and the glamour industry, I think its very important to be aware that the fashion industry is one of the major contributors to industrial pollution in this world," she wrote alongside the pictures.

"With the current climate crisis, I think all of us can do our small bit, to conserve our resources in the personal choices we make," she continued.



The actor suggested that recycling and upcycling old clothes are some ways we can do our bit to conserve resources.

"Recycling and up cycling old clothes is one such means.. I am trying to do the same by up-cyclying one of my beloved late nani's old saris into a pant suit. It's special because it holds sentimental value and its a small attempt towards conservation on our planet and encouraging recycling and upcycling," she wrote.

On the work front, the 31-year old is busy filming for Faraz Arif Ansari's 'Sheer Khurma' in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.

Faraz in the film is set to narrate the story of the LGBTQ+ community. Surekha Sikri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. (ANI)