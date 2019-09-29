Swara Bhasker, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Swara Bhasker, Picture courtesy: Instagram

This is how Swara Bhasker is doing her bit to conserve resources

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:44 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): With people becoming more concerned about climate change, everyone tries to do something to mitigate the burden on the existing resources and actor Swara Bhasker is also trying to do her bit but in an innovative way.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor has up-cycled her late maternal grandmother's sarees into a pant suit.
The actor shared the picture of pant suit designed beautifully from old sarees by Divya Saini. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor looked breathtaking in same print blazer and pant paired with grey plunging top.
The actor highlighted that the fashion industry is one of the major contributors to industrial pollution.
"As people who work in show biz and the glamour industry, I think its very important to be aware that the fashion industry is one of the major contributors to industrial pollution in this world," she wrote alongside the pictures.
"With the current climate crisis, I think all of us can do our small bit, to conserve our resources in the personal choices we make," she continued.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

As people who work in show biz and the glamour industry, I think its very important to be aware that the fashion industry is one of the major contributors to industrial pollution in this world. With the current climate crisis, I think all of us can do our small bit, to conserve our resources in the personal choices we make. Recycling and up cycling old clothes is one such means.. I am trying to do the same by up-cyclying one of my beloved late nani’s old saris into a pant suit. It’s special because it holds sentimental value and its a small attempt towards conservation on our planet and encouraging recycling and upcycling. Styled by: @dibzoo Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Make up: @saracapela Hair: @rupali.dhumal Pics: @shivamguptaphotography Moral support: @sanjeevinisingh #bestteamever ?? #doourbitfortheenviroment #doourbit #fashioncanbebigger

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Sep 28, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT


The actor suggested that recycling and upcycling old clothes are some ways we can do our bit to conserve resources.
"Recycling and up cycling old clothes is one such means.. I am trying to do the same by up-cyclying one of my beloved late nani's old saris into a pant suit. It's special because it holds sentimental value and its a small attempt towards conservation on our planet and encouraging recycling and upcycling," she wrote.
On the work front, the 31-year old is busy filming for Faraz Arif Ansari's 'Sheer Khurma' in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.
Faraz in the film is set to narrate the story of the LGBTQ+ community. Surekha Sikri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:48 IST

Legendary singer Jose Jose passes away at 71

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Legendary Mexican singer Jose Jose who was often called 'El Principe de la Cancion' or 'The Prince of Song,' died on Saturday at the age of 71.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:45 IST

Celine Dion's 'Courage' tour crew member electrocuted during show set-up

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Singer Celine Dion faced another hiccup on her 'Courage' world tour as a crew member was electrocuted while setting up at Montreal stop.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:04 IST

Lil Nas X announces break from music, cancels two shows

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Rapper Lil Nas X on Friday announced that he is taking a break from music.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:03 IST

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson enjoy rare public date night

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Actress Dakota Johnson and singer Chris Martin stepped out for a rare public appearance together at the 'Place for Peace' event in New York on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:37 IST

Dwayne Johnson thanks Vin Diesel, hints at Fast & Furious return

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson has expressed his gratitude to fans for making 'Fast & Furious' spinoff 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' a success.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:36 IST

Mike Johnson refutes romance rumours with Tayshia Adams

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson has denied romance rumours with the 'Bachelor in Paradise' actor Tayshia Adams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:20 IST

Aaron Carter gets new face tattoo amid family feud,mental health concerns

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Backstreet Boys singer Aaron Carter, who recently announced that he is undergoing treatment, has got a new tattoo on his face.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:31 IST

Britney Spears requests followers not to forget her during...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney Spears who went on an "indefinite work hiatus" earlier this year has just reminded fans not to forget her during the break.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:15 IST

Vivek Oberoi 'fanboy moment' with Bond girl Maud Adams

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is himself a Bollywood star, had his 'fan moment' when he met 'Octopussy' star Maud Adams in real in Las Vegas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:17 IST

Third edition of Japanese Film Festival kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): Japan Foundation in association with PVR Cinemas kicked off the third edition of the Japanese Film Festival 2019 in India on Friday at PVR Select CITYWALK here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:41 IST

Amitabh Bachchan showers birthday wishes on Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): Lata Mangeshkar is the name of the pious flow of consciousness, said veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as he wished the legendary singer on her 90th birthday and added that her voice is comparable to that of "saints."

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:44 IST

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer is a thriller

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): If 'The Hunt', the first trailer of Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan' left you spellbound then a new trailer 'The Chase' is sure to send chills down your spine!

Read More
iocl