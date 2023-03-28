This is how Upasana Konidela wished her husband Ram Charan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Upasana Konidela, on Monday, took to her social media and extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Ram Charan.

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Happy Happy Birthday Bestie," followed by a red heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)



In the first picture, the couple could be seen smiling together and Upasana leaning her head on Ram's shoulder.

In another picture, the 'RRR' actor can be seen sitting on his wife's lap and donning casual outfits.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy happy Birthday charan annnaaa," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday to u Charan Anna."

"Many more happy returns of the day Annayya God bless you," another user wrote.

"So beautiful," another fan commented.

Ram and Upasana are one of the power couples in town. Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin.

The couple is all set to embrace parenthood soon.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. (ANI)