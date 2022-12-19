This is what Arjun Kapoor has to say about 'Kuttey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor calls 'Kuttey' his special film.

"I cannot wait for people to see the trailer of Kuttey and I hope they will love the freshness of the story and newness of the treatment. For me, Kuttey is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan," He shared days after wrapping up the film.

Helmed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah.



Recently the makers unveiled the motion poster of Kuttey in which Arjun and Tabu are seen as cops.

In the clip, Arjun's voiceover says, "Goliya sar pe maarde, matter khatam (Shoot in the head, end the matter)." He sported a rugged look and dressed in a police uniform. Tabu says, "Sher bhookha ho toh kya zeher khalega (If the tiger is hungry should it eat poison)?"

'Kuttey' is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It will release in cinemas on January 13, 2023. (ANI)

