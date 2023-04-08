This is what Bollywood stars have to say on World Health Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): On the occasion of World Health Day, celebs shared motivational videos and messages on their social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff dropped a video and pictures to mark this day.

He can be seen doing push-ups in the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CquDVQiIBVm/

In one of the images, the actor can be seen standing near a swimming pool and doing a Namaste gesture.



Wearing a pink kurta pyjama, Jackie can be seen touching the tree.





He captioned the post, "Greatest wealth is health!"

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a video featuring her healthy lifestyle. From gym sessions, playing golf, climbing tree to eating a healthy diet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CquXSPOKW99/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Results or excuses ? You choose ... being healthy is a way of life .. healthy isn't skinny ... healthy is happy , balanced , energetic and beaming with joy no matter what life throws at you .. healthy is a mindset ..#happyworldhealthday and here is hoping all of you take babysteps to a healthier mind , body and soul."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CquXSPOKW99/

Madhuri Dixit took to Insta story and shared a picture, "WORLD HEALTH DAY. Everyone has a role to play for health for all. Take care of your health and the health of your family."



World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. It also marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was founded in 1948. This year the world health body is observing its 75th anniversary. The theme for the World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All." (ANI)

