This is what SRK gifted Gauri on their first Valentine's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan are one of the power couples in Bollywood.

It's been over three decades since the couple exchanged vows and the parents to three children still remain one of the most loved, admired and talked about couples in Bollywood.

On Tuesday, the 'Pathaan' star conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he answered his fans' questions.

Apart from responding to tweets related to Pathaan's success and upcoming projects, the 'King of Romance' also addressed questions related to his personal life.

When a user about his first gift to Gauri Khan on their first Valentine's Day, Shah Rukh said, "If I remember correctly it's been what 34 years now... a pair of pink plastic earrings I think..."

If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023



As it's Valentine's Day today, one of the netizens asked SRK to reveal his first gift to Gauri on their first Valentine's Day.

SRK took notice of the tweet and replied, "If I remember correctly it's been what 34 years now... a pair of pink plastic earrings I think..."

Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18, while Gauri was just 14. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for 'more than three seconds', he felt 'encouraged' and wanted to date Gauri.



After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.





Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan, on November 13. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy. (ANI)