This 'Judgementall Hai Kya' motion poster will surely spin your head

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): The latest motion poster of Raj Kumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya' is here to send your head spinning.

The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, is already hogging headlines for its eccentric theme.

The poster comes days after the makers of the film change its title from 'Mental Hai Kya' to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

While the first motion poster, released last month, was enough to intrigue the eagerly waiting audience, the latest one is even more peculiar and catchy.

The poster features Raj Kumar sitting on a washing machine, looking mouth-wateringly dapper in an all-black tux, with a woman in his arms, while Kangana is spinning inside the washing machine.



Needless to say, it is, in no way, a conventional Bollywood poster that gives the audience an inside into actual storyline of the film.

In fact, while the film has been the talk of the town for quite a while now, the makers have not yet revealed the plot details of the upcoming drama-mystery.

Sharing the 17-second poster on Instagram, Raj Kumar also announced that the film's trailer will release tomorrow.

After various delays and restrictions, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) finally cleared the upcoming film with minor cuts. The only condition was to remove the word 'mental' from the entire film, including the title. The movie's makers complied and came up with a new title -- 'Judgementall Hai Kya'

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, this year. (ANI)