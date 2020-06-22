'This one will always be special,' says Shahid Kapoor as 'Kabir Singh' completes one year

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): As his romantic-thriller 'Kabir Singh' clocked one year on Sunday, actor Shahid Kapoor said that the movie will remain very special to him and extended thankfulness to everyone for the overwhelming love showered for his character in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Shaandaar' actor wrote: "To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you."



He explained that the movie was just not a film for him, but an "emotional arc that was raw, bare, unabashed, honest, fearless and real."

"In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special," the 'Jab We Met' actor noted.

The 39-year-old star also tagged his co-star Kiara Advani and the rest of the team and addressed that the movie would not have been possible without them.

He wrapped up the post by saying:" Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe. "

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21, 2019, and had been appreciated by audiences across India. (ANI)

