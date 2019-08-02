Vicky Kaushal and Major Prashant Siwach, Image courtesy: Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Major Prashant Siwach, Image courtesy: Instagram

This person helped shape Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.
Vicky Kaushal who has been spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has been keeping his fans updated about various activities the actor is doing in Tawang.
He shared a picture of himself with Major Prashant Siwach and revealed that the director of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Aditya Dhar would meet and draw references from him to get the behaviour and spirit of a Special Force Commando right to pen Major Vihaan's character.
Major Siwach is a Shaurya Chakra awardee along with other gallantry awards.

Earlier, Vicky has shared a picture of himself donning Army uniform and taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making Rotis.
On Wednesday, the 'Manmarziyan' actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.
"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

Dia Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she, Sahil parted ways...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:20 IST

Anurag Kashyap steps in for Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Controversies don't seem to be leaving filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's side. The director's recent tweet on his 1983 directorial 'Masoom' faced the heat from users after which Anurag Kashyap stepped in his support.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

Here's how Alia Bhatt starts her morning routine!

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A month after she started her personal YouTube channel, actor-singer Alia Bhatt is up with a new video on her morning rituals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

MNS film wing to oppose Marathi-dubbed version of 'Mission Mangal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The plan of Bollywood movie Mission Mangal's makers to cash in on the Marathi audience might not fructify as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) film wing on Friday announced to oppose the Marathi-dubbed version of the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is a 'true legend born twice'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): You might have heard that legends aren't born twice, but here's Abhishek Bachchan proving that 'true legends are born twice'!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:22 IST

Here's Ananya Panday's 'chashmish' version from 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday is just the perfect 'chashmish' in the amazing capture she shared from the sets of 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:19 IST

Ed Sheeran's cat killed in car accident

Washington D.C. [USA], August 2 (ANI): Grammy Winner Ed Sheeran lost his cat, Graham, in a car accident on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:12 IST

'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' to get series reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): One of the most popular romantic comedies 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' is getting a series reboot.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:11 IST

Manjinder Sirsa writes open letter to B'town celebs for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): After stoking controversy by accusing celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji, among others, of consuming drugs at a party hosted by Karan Johar, Shiromani Akali D

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:57 IST

Chuck Lorre bringing his take on immigrant life to TV with 'Bob...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): One of the Hollywood's most prolific executive producers, Chuck Lorre, the co-mastermind behind 'The Big Bang Theory', and 'Two and a Half Men', among many other television hits, is again turning his attention to comedy.

Read More
iocl