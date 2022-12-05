This picture of Ajay Devgn with his "beta", "bhanja" will melt your hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn, who is an avid social media user, often shares pictures of himself with his family members.

On Monday, he gave a glimpse of his fun bond with his son Yug Devgn and nephew Daanish Gandhi.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a picture with his "beta" and "bhanja".

In the image, Junior Devgn is all smiles while royally resting upon the seat offered by the strong arms of his dad and his cousin.

"Ek jagah jab jama ho teeno - Baap, Beta aur Bhanja," Ajay captioned the post.

Ajay's picture with his son and nephew garnered several likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Men in black," another one wrote.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay recently delivered a hit 'Drishyam 2', which has raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film was released in November and also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Datta among others.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'Bholaa', which is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu alongside Ajay.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. 'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. (ANI)