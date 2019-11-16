This picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Dua Lipa is unmissable!

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Ahead of her performance at the music festival in Mumbai, the international singing sensation Dua Lipa posed for a picture with Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor sported a casual look in a blue shirt and jeans along with a white t-shirt which will set your hearts fluttering.

The 24-year-old singer, on the other hand, looked chic in a tan crop top paired well with black denim.

Apart from posing for the shutterbugs together, Shah Rukh also extended his best wishes for the performance on Saturday.

Shah Rukh who is known for his charming personality, ended the tweet while requesting the singer if she could perform the signature step that the actor taught her while performing.

"Have decided to live by 'New Rules' and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage," he wrote on Twitter.



For the singer, this isn't her first trip to the country. She had come to India on a vacation with boyfriend Isaac Crew in October last year, during which the two explored a number of places.

She even chronicled her stay in places like Ranthambore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kerala, and Goa on social media.

As she is all set to perform with Katy Perry tonight at a music festival in Mumbai, Dua on Tuesday exuded excitement over the same on her social media accounts writing, "So excited to go back to India this week! I've never had the chance to perform in front of you and I'm excited to share the stage with sweet mutha KPez!!!! Yaaaaay."

Meanwhile, Perry who already landed in the city days ago has been relishing her time. Thursday night, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand star-studded party to welcome Katy Perry in Mumbai.

On Friday, the 'Roar' singer even took a stroll on the streets and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. (ANI)

