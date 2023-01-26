"This recognition was long overdue" Rajamouli on Padma Shri to Keeravani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): It's such a heartwarming moment to witness when there's mutual respect and admiration between two performing artistes.

Acclaimed director S S Rajamouli pens a heartfelt note for his ' PEDDANNA.' M M Keeravani, the composer of oscar-nominated 'Naatu Naatu', who will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India this year.

Taking to his social media handle, Rajamouli wrote, " Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long overdue. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. MY PEDDANNA.MM KEERAVAANI. RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD. PROUD!!!"



instagram.com/p/Cn3MCBRvC3A/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3MCBRvC3A/

Both Rajamouli and Keeravani have made India proud on the global podium as the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the former's directorial 'RRR' has won prestigious recognitions one after another.

The song finally entered the race for the 95th Academy awards in the Best Original Song Category.

Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film 'RRR' also bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award.

After the announcement of the Padma Awards, Keeravaani dropped a gratitude note on Twitter, which read, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion." (ANI)

