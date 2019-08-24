This's how Kichcha Sudeepa and Salman Khan bond!

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Actor Kichcha Sudeepa who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Pailwaan' recently met Salman Khan and shared a picture that shows how the two actors bond!

The South Indian star, who will be seen playing the antagonist in Salman's 'Dabangg 3' tweeted: "No this isn't another poster. This is just how he bonds if he luvs. Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan sir, For the place u have given me in ur life. Im honoured & blessed."

The actors are seen striking a wrestling pose with Kichcha putting his hands around the 'Sultan' actor's neck and Salman reciprocating with the same gesture.

Salman-starrer 'Sultan' in which he played a wrestler had released in 2016. It also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

'Pailwaan' which is slated to theatres on September 12 also features Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, 'Dabangg 3' is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film scheduled to release on December 20, this year. (ANI)

