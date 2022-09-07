Thriller series 'Hush Hush' featuring Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna release date out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Juhi Chawla's digital debut series' Hush Hush' which will premiere on Prime Video, will be out on September 22. The thriller series will also have Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead. Prime Video announced the release date on Wednesday.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-created by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush will premiere on Prime Video on September 22.

The seven-episode thriller series will also mark the digital debut of Ayesha Jhulka.

'Hush Hush' revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that's dear to them. Knitted in a web of lies, deceit, and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet facade of the privileged lives of these women.

What makes 'Hush Hush' unique is that it features a cast and crew primarily comprising women, right from the Production Designer, the Costume Designer, the Associate Producer, and the Co-producer, to teams in the Art, Costume, Production, and even the Security functions. Acclaimed writer Juhi Chaturvedi who worked on films like 'Piku' and 'Sardar Uddham Singh' has written the dialogues.

Additionally, the story is written by Shikhaa Sharma who wrote the story for Vidya Balan's films 'Shakuntala Devi' and 'Sherni'.



"Women are 50% of the population, yet stories told by them and from their perspective are far and few in between," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video. "At Prime Video, we are committed to giving a global platform to diverse, authentic, and relatable female stories. With Hush Hush, we are taking our commitment to female-forward narratives a step further. Hush Hush is an emotional and intriguing story with nuanced, flawed, and complex women who light up the screen. We are thrilled to join hands with Abundantia Entertainment to create a story that amplifies female voices in both, reel and real life!" (ANI)