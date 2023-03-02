Throwback: Check out this smiling picture of Kiara Advani with her bridesmaids Isha Ambani, Anissa Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): The craze among fans to see pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities is still very much there.

In the latest, a photo of Kiara with her bridesmaids went viral.



The picture features bride Kiara flashing her million-dollar smile while posing next to Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, and fashion stylist Annisa Malhotra Jain.

Anissa, who is married to actor Armaan Jain, is also Kiara's cousin. Isha and Kiara are childhood friends.



The ladies looked absolutely gorgeous in ethnic wear. While Kiara wore a golden lehenga, Isha opted for a black lehenga with golden detailing. Anissa sported a traditional look in a pastel-shaded lehenga.

It seems like the photo was clicked during one of the pre-wedding festivities of Kiara and Sidharth.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "how lovely."

"Beautiful ladies," another one commented.

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other during the shoot of Shershaah. Finally, they sealed their relationship by exchanging vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. (ANI)

