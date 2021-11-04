Throwback Thursday: Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' clocks 30 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Veteran star Anil Kapoor's film 'Lamhe' has completed thirty years since its release.

Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted several stills from the movie.







Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra's best Lamhe...So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe."

Directed by the late Yash Chopra, 'Lamhe', the classic romantic drama, also starred Sridevi in the lead role.

The film was a recipient of numerous awards -- including the National Award for Best Costume Design. (ANI)

