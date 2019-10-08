Tiger, Hrithik starrer 'War' roars at the box office; mints Rs 180.30 crores

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Action-thriller film 'WAR' starring heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is continuing its winning streak at the box office and has raked in Rs 180.30 crores within six days of its release.

The film is expected to cross Rs 200 crores mark on Tuesday and is already ruling the box office. It surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its run.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the massive figures on his Twitter handle.

The film had an extended weekend and made more than the other films released on national holidays.

Taran noted that the film raked in Rs 51.60 crores on the first day of its release which was a national holiday. With the following days, the film minted Rs. 23.10 crores on Thursday, Rs 21.30 crore on Friday, Rs 27.60 crore on Saturday, Rs 36.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 20.60 crore on Monday taking the tally to Rs 180.30 crores.

Taran also gave a brief analysis of the all the film which crossed Rs 200 crores in 2019 in which 'WAR' secured the first position followed by 'Kabir Singh', 'Bharat', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Mission Mangal.'

'War' has created seven new records including that for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director. Lastly, this is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown. (ANI)

