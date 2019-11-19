Tiger Shroff aces hunk look for 'Baaghi3'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff has truly aced the hunk look in pictures from the shoot of 'Baaghi3'.

Tiger posted a picture of his tanned physique on Instagram and mentioned that the picture was clicked on the second-day shoot of his flick. He captioned it as, "#baaghi3 #actionday2".

In the movie 'Baaghi 3', the 'Heropanti' actor will be seen paired with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will also feature Riteish Deshmukh. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is expected to release in March 2020.

Tiger was last seen in the year's highest grosser action-thriller 'War' alongside Hrithik Roshan. 'War' is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Tiger will next be seen in 'Rambo' which is a remake of the Rambo film series. The movie will be released in 2020. (ANI)

