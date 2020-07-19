Tiger Shroff channels football love with throwback video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Channelling his love for football, actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday treated his fans with a throwback video of him effortlessly scoring a goal.

In the video, Shroff is seen kicking the football lightly as he slides it with him. Tiger looks stylish in a black crew neck Tshirt and a pair of denims. As the video progresses, the 'Baaghi' star is seen effortlessly scoring a goal while the goalkeeper tries to block the goal, leaving people on the ground impressed.

With the video hitting Instagram, more than 25000 netizens viewed the video within just 28 minutes of it being posted.

Lately, the 'Heropanti' actor has been quite active on the social media amid quarantine and has been updating fans of his activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff shared a major throwback video as he shared a glimpse of his flying kick, the video also featured the 'War' actor and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)