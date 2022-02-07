Tiger Shroff drives away Monday blues with his chiselled body

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is giving major Monday motivation to hit the gym by flaunting his chiselled abs on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Heropanti' actor posted a shirtless video in which he can be seen wearing a pair of yellow shorts and flaunting his ripped body.

In the caption, he wrote, "Thank god its mondayyy."





Fand and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

Actor Ronit Roy wrote, "Damn!!!!!"

"Behtreeen," a fan wrote.

"Lots of Love <3," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath', set to release on Eid and Christmas 2022 respectively. (ANI)

