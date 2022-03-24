Tiger Shroff excited about his first-ever Eid release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff is extremely excited to release his film 'Heropanti 2' on Eid 2022.



"Heropanti 2 is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases. I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I'm glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It's a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful," he said.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release 'Baaghi 3'.

Apart from Tiger, 'Heropanti 2' also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film will hit theatres on April 29. (ANI)

