Tiger Shroff extends New Year wishes to fans in dashing shirtless avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff extended New Year wishes on Friday and treated his fans with dashing shirtless pictures of him, displaying his washboard abs.

The 'Baaghi' actor took to Instagram on Friday and wished his fans a Happy New Year along with images of him in a shirtless avatar showcasing his muscular and chiselled physique. In the caption, he wrote, "The shadow of 2021 is among us; wish you all the best of health and happiness."





He added, "May this year be a year of healing for our planet. Let's do what we can to help speed that up."

The post from the 30-year-old actor garnered more than six lakh likes within a span of two hours with fans reciprocating the wishes for the handsome hunk.

Actors Disha Patani and Sooraj Pancholi were among the celebrities who reacted with fire and heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, after winning over everyone with his action-packed performance in 'Baaghi 3' the actor is all set to be seen in 'Heropanti 2'. (ANI)

