Tiger Shroff flaunts flashboard abs in stunning beach photo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday flaunted his chiselled physique and flashboard abs as he posed near a beach and treated fans to a gorgeous view of a seashore.

The 'Student of The Year 2' actor took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed photo of himself.

In the snap, Tiger is seen sporting black shorts as he flaunts his muscular body and ripped muscles. The photo sees the 'Baaghi' actor sporting a pair of aviators as he rubs his hands and poses candidly for the lens while looking off the camera.

The actor is seen standing on a seashore as the sea waves float on the sand on the beach. The backdrop of the photo also puts on display a glimpse of the deep blue water of the sea.





Taking to the caption, Tiger wrote, "Did you just call....beachhh?" and added surfing board, sea wave, shining sun and red heart emoticons.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more than four lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and red heart emoticons.

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "Superhuman genetics + hard work every single dayyy... Can't beat that."

One of the fans wrote, "That Physique is complimenting the beach," and added fire and hands down emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger recently dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action thriller 'Ganapath' and then later revealed Kriti Sanon as his co-star for the new film. He is set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'. (ANI)

