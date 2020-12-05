Tiger Shroff nails flying kick in latest post, says 'Cos I miss playing'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is widely appreciated as one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities, on Saturday shared his stunt rehearsal video from his training sessions on social media.

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a clip of him practising flying kick with his trainers. Clad with a black sports tee and grey joggers, the 'Baaghi' actor appears fit.

The actor who has reconceptualised action in Bollywood often shares clips from his workout and stunt training sessions.



In the clip, Shroff is seen practicing the flying kick by hitting a ball that his trainers are holding. He noted, "Cos sometimes I just miss playing," using a football emoticon.



With fellow celebrities like actor Siddhant Chaturvedi leaving comments to appreciate him, the 'Heropanti' actor's post garnered over nine lakh views within a few minutes of being posted.

On the work front, Shroff recently unveiled the first look of his forthcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'.


