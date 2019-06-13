Tiger Shroff posts sweet video on Disha Patani's birthday

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): As Disha Patani turned a year older on Thursday, wishes poured in for the actor from fellow B-Towners.

Tiger Shroff - Disha's rumoured boyfriend - wished her a happy birthday as she turned 26 on Thursday with a sweet video on Instagram.

The video features Tiger and Disha dancing to 'Befikra Bhi Hona Zaroori Hai'.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday D! ??????????????????? @dishapatani A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 12, 2019 at 11:06pm PDT



Sonam K Ahuja also wished the actor a happy birthday on her Instagram story.

She posted a picture of Disha and captioned it as "Happy Birthday Disha! may your day be filled with love, laughter and of course- cake!".



Praising Disha for her commitment to fitness, Anil Kapoor, her co-star from upcoming film 'Malang', wished her a happy birthday and also congratulated her on 'Bharat's' success.

Anil shared a group picture of 'Malang's' cast on his Twitter account.

"Happy Birthday, Disha Patani! I'm so impressed with your dedication to work & your commitment to fitness! You even refused chanas & peanuts on sets, even though we were working so late! Congratulations on Bharat's success! You deserve that and more!" he captioned the photo.



'Malang's' producer, Bhushan Kumar also extended his warm wishes to Disha.

"May this year be filled with all the happiness and success you deserve. Happy birthday Disha Patani," Bhushan wrote on his Twitter account.



Disha Patani who shot to fame with 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' will next be seen in 'Malang' slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2020. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles.

Disha was last seen in the recently released 'Bharat'. (ANI)