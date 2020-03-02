Tiger Shroff receives heart-warming wishes from friends, family on 30th birthday

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff received heartwarming wishes form his friends and family on his 30th birthday on Monday.

The 'Baaghi' actor received an adorably special birthday wish from dad Jackie Shroff as he shared a monochromatic picture from the actor's childhood days where he is seen hugging his father while he looks into the camera.

The adorable camaraderie between the father-son came along with a caption that read, My Soul @iTIGERSHROFF May everyone's blessings be on you always!! #HappyBirthday #KeepShining."



Tiger also received birthday wished from mother Ayesha Shroff as she shared another adorable capture from Tiger's childhood days. In the delightful picture, the star is seen sporting a white kurta. She captioned the post as, "Happiest birthday to my Tiger you are the best son a mother could be blessed with[?][?][?][?][?][?] @tigerjackieshroff."



His 'Student of The Year 2' co-actor Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to wish the birthday boy and shared adorable selfies from the shooting days of the film. In the first capture, Tiger is seen sporting cool and funky shades which are Tara's while in the second one the duo are seen sharing a funny moment as they look adorable together She captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday to my fav cub and devilishly handsome friend.. ( The pictures say it all ) [?] Stay like this always, T! But get your own shades @tigerjackieshroff."





Ananya Panday shared the birthday wish on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Happy bday Tigey!!! @tigerjackieshroff. I hope it's filled with loads of love, laughter and music. Happy Birthday to my fav cub and devilishly handsome friend.. ( The pictures say it all ) Stay like this always, T! But get your own shades @tigerjackieshroff."



Disha Patani also extended warm greetings to the actor by sharing a video from the duo's first dancing session where they are seen matching steps to Hrithik Roshan's famous track 'Bang Bang'. She also shared Tiger's snap from from 'Baaghi3' on the Instagram story and wrote, " Happy Birthday 20 pack abs."



Hrithik reminisced the amazing working experience, and wrote, "Stay pumped, Stay inspired, stay courageous, stay strong and Keep going. Working and knowing you has been extraordinary."



Earlier in the day, Shroff received wishes from Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

