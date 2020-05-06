Tiger Shroff shares dynamic stunt rehearsals video from 'Baaghi 1' set

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff, who is widely appreciated as an action hero, took to social media on Wednesday and shared some behind-the-scenes video of his stunt rehearsals from the sets of movie 'Baaghi 1.'

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram and shared some clips of the shoots of the 2016 released movie where the actor is seen doing action sequence with stuntmen. There are also stunt shots taken from the streets of Bangkok.



Sharing few behind the scenes video, he took it to the captions, and wrote: "Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of Bangkok[?]#baaghi1."

Last month, Tiger through a special post on Instagram, paid his respect to all the stuntmen who had worked in the action films and addressed these fighters as the 'real heroes.'

Tiger Shroff has grabbed the title of action hero popularly after playing the main lead in the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi', where he is showcasing his chiseled body performing some daredevil action sequences.

Meanwhile, for the 'I For India' concert that took place online last Sunday, the 'War' actor tried his hands at singing. Tiger crooned the song 'Theher Ja' from Varun Dhawan starrer 2018 flick 'October.' (ANI)

