Tiger Shroff shares picture from sets of 'Baaghi 3'

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Tiger Shroff on Wednesday shared a monochrome picture from the sets of his upcoming action-drama 'Baaghi 3' on social media.

The 'Heropanti' actor is in Jaipur along with co-actor Shraddha Kapoor for the shooting of the third schedule of 'Baaghi' franchise.

The film is going to hit the screens in just two months.



The movie helmed by Ahmed Khan will also feature Riteish Deshmukh. It is expected to release in March 2020.

Tiger was last seen in 2019's highest grosser 'War' alongside Hrithik Roshan. 'War' is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Tiger will next be seen in 'Rambo' which is a remake of the Rambo film series. The movie is slated for release in 2020. (ANI)