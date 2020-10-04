Tiger Shroff showcases toned biceps in latest Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Posing candidly amid his boxing session, actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday showcased his toned biceps by sharing a stunning picture.

The 'War' actor posted a picture to Instagram wherein the actor looks showcased his chiselled upper body. Tiger is seen sporting a black best that had put on display his toned chest muscles and heavy biceps. The 'Heropanti' actor is seen wearing boxing gloves as he stands in a dark backdrop as he poses for the lens.

"Got my eyes on you," wrote Tiger alongside the stunning picture on the photo-sharing platform.



With the post hitting Instagram, more than 5 lakh fans liked the post.

Celebrity followers including Rahul Dev commented, "Awesomeness!."

Of late, the 'Baaghi 3' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans by posting pictures and videos.

Last week, after dropping the audio of his debut song 'Unbelievable,' actor turned singer Tiger Shroff released the much-awaited video of the song produced by Big Bang Music.

On the work front, after winning over everyone with his impeccable action in 'Baaghi 3,' the actor is all set to be seen in 'Heropanti 2'. (ANI)

