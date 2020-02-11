Tiger Shroff teases fans about upcoming dance number

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Tiger Shroff on Tuesday teased the fans about an upcoming foot-tapping number 'Dus Bahane 2.0' from his action-thriller flick -- 'Baaghi 3'. The song is a recreated version of Abhishek Bachchan's hit song of the same name from his 2005 film 'Dus'.

The 29-year-old actor shared a short clip of the song on Twitter and wrote, "Get ready to lose yourself to the most badass party song of the year. #DusBahane 2.0 coming out tomorrow. #Baaghi3."



The 'Student of the Year 2' actor also shared the poster of the upcoming party number, which features Shraddha Kapoor and him. He wrote, "These baaghis are badass and so is their party jam. #DusBahane 2.0 coming soon #Baaghi3."



The original score was picturised on Zayed Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty apart from Abhishek. It was composed by Vishal-Shekhar while KK and Shaan provided vocals.

'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. It also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6. (ANI)