Tiger Shroff to drop video track of 'Unbelievable' on September 29

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Four days after releasing his highly anticipated debut as a singer titled 'Unbelievable,' actor Tiger Shroff is all set to drop the official dance video of the song.

The actor-turned singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a teaser of the dance video of the song. The teaser sees the 'Baaghi' actor dancing to the tunes of 'Unbelievable.'

The video ends with the announcement that the official video of the song will be dropped on September 29.



"Felt like dancing after you guys made unbelievable an unbelievable feeling for me! Cant wait to see your unbelievable moves guys

#YouAreUnbelievable #UnbelievableDanceVideo," he wrote in the caption.

Shroff had treated his fans with the audio version of the song earlier this week. (ANI)

