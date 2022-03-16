Tiger Shroff to star as 'Babloo', Tara Sutaria as 'Inaaya' in 'Heropanti 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The makers of 'Heropanti 2' have introduced the character posters of the forthcoming action film on Wednesday.

'Heropanti 2' stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

In the film, Tiger plays the role of Babloo, looking suave in the poster with his signature charisma, even amidst guns pointing at him from all corners.



Tara looks gorgeous and powerful in her character as Inaaya, unveiled in the new poster.



Nawaz will be playing the role of the dark and dramatic character -- Laila.

The makers also announced that the trailer of the action-packed film will be unveiled on Thursday.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release 'Baaghi 3'. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Eid. (ANI)