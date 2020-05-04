Tiger Shroff tries hand at singing for 'I For India' concert

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Trying a hand at singing for a noble cause, actor Tiger Shroff on Monday shared a glimpse of the skills from his performance in Sunday's 'I For India' concert.

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram and shared the video featuring his debut singing performance. Tiger crooned the song 'Theher Ja' from Varun Dhawan starrer 2018 flick 'October.'

Taking to the captions, the 'Baaghi' star wrote, "Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights Covid Concert for our Covid warriors [?] #IforIndia #SocialForGood @armaanmalik @varundvn #theherja."

The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 3 lakh views and praises for the star, who tried singing to raise donations for COVID-19 relief.

Varun Dhawan commented, "I bet tony can't do this."

While Disha Patani left heart in eyes emojis, in awe of Tiger's singing skills.

'I For India'- the event dubbed as 'India's biggest concert' by Karan Johar, is an attempt to spice the lockdown with a dose of entertainment while raising funds for COVID-19 relief.

The director and Zoya Akhtar joined hands to organise a virtual concert 'I For India' which featured over 85 celebrities.

Other celebrities who featured in the mega event on Sunday include SRK, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rehman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and band, Javed Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal and more.

The event also featured some global celebrities like musicians Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Bryan Adams, Nick Jonas, actor Sophie Turner, and comedians Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh. (ANI)

