Tiger Shroff trying to 'pull off matrix' in first Instagram reel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Trying to pull a 'matrix' in his first reel, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday treated fans to a video featuring his impeccable dancing skills.

The 'War' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring himself as he showcases, he moves around in the air and puts on display his ripped physique.



In the clip, Shroff is seen sporting black trousers and a matching blazer while he donned a pair of matching shades. Amid a karate studio, the 'Baaghi' star looks stunning while he impresses his fans with the stunning clip.

The 'Heropanti' star captioned the video as, "Trying to pull a matrix in my first reel for #casanova." (along with red heart, smiling face with sunglasses emoticons).



The clip featured the actor's recently released song 'Casanova'.

Celebrity followers including comedian Kapil Sharma and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and clapping emoticons as they praised the actor's stunt.

'Casanova' sees Shroff grooving in white and black ensembles as he puts on display his chiselled physique and flaunts his six-pack abs.

The song with soft beats is a song to listen to on loop.

On the professional front, Tiger is set to entertain his fans with his next three releases that will be released this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapat'. (ANI)

'

