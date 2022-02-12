Tiger Shroff unveils new poster of 'Heropanti 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff piqued the curiosity of his fans by dropping a new poster of his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2', which also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Giving his fans a friendly reminder that the action flick will be arriving in theatres this Eid, Tiger shared the new poster on his Instagram handle, writing, Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid."

In the poster, Tiger can be seen in a wounded, rustic avatar sitting on a swanky car along with the beautiful Tara, who poses in style.





'Heropanti 2' will see Tiger reunite with Tara after they worked together in 'Student Of The Year 2'. The upcoming romantic-action film helmed by Ahmed Khan also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

'Heropanti 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from 'Heropanti 2', Tiger will also be seen in 'Ganapath', co-starring Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

