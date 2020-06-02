'Till we meet again,' says Anupam Kher to 'Naam Shabana' cast

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Reminiscing the memories from his 2017 action-thriller 'Naam Shabana', actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with the cast of the flick.

Kher shared the photograph taken from the sets of the film on Instagram. The shared photo saw the cast of the film, including Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, and others, all dressed in black.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor refreshed the memories associated with the movie by sharing the picture on the photo-sharing platform, in a hope to meet them again.



"Memories are timeless treasures of the heart." Till we meet again," the 65-year-old actor captioned the post.

Helmed by directed Shivam Nair and written by Neeraj Pandey, 'Naam Shabana' is a spin-off from the 2015 released movie 'Baby' and provides the backstory of intelligence agent Shabana (played by Taapsee Pannu) and chronicles how she becomes a spy.

Last week, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor announced the digital launch of his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'. The play will go online on June 7, on his newly launched website. (ANI)

