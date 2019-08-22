Ranveer Singh, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Ranveer Singh, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Time for Hindustani rap has come: Ranveer Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh who popularised rap or hip-hop through his film 'Gully Boy' feels that Hindustani rap has arrived in the country.
"The time of Hindustani rap/hip hop has come and this is the much-needed explosion in the music scene of India. These are exciting times for original music in India and rap/hip-hop is a huge refresher. Hindustani rap/hip hop is no longer an underground music scene. It has become the language of the youth and it is the biggest thing happening in Indian culture today," Ranveer said.
The Bajirao Mastani actor whose stardom cuts across demographics and regions has been credited with bringing niche rap or hip hop music from the streets of the country and turn it into mainstream.
"India has always produced spectacular original content and now is the time for rap/hip hop and the incredible artists whose poetry is speaking of a revolution. They are the poets of our generation and the youth is listening to what they have to say. Hindustani rap/hip hop is here to stay and it is the voice of India that you can't just ignore," Singh said.
The 'Befikre' actor has also launched his passion project, an independent record label 'IncInk,' aimed at discovering, nurturing and promoting young artists from across the country.
Brilliant hip hop artists Kaam Bhari, Slow Cheeta and Spitfire are among his first three talents.
"I love films and I love our industry. I would like to be the leader of the industry, a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to the Hindi cinema to become bigger and better it is very rewarding for me," he said.
India is witnessing rap or hip-hop as the new fad in films, brands, and even political parties are incoporating it to promote an idea or an ideology.
The BJP used the song 'Azaadi' from 'Gully Boy' to campaign during the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:19 IST

Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra, says not an easy choice...

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in defence of fellow actor Priyanka Chopra who had in the past put out a tweet celebrating Indian army's attack on Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST

Mika takes on journalist for questioning him over Pak performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Singer Mika Singh on Wednesday engaged in an argument with a journalist in the press conference where the ban on the singer was revoked.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:32 IST

Film association withdraws ban on Mika Singh after singer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A ban imposed on Mika Singh from working in the Hindi film industry was revoked by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday after the singer tendered an apology for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:19 IST

Here's how Anushka is planning to make internet a happy place!

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, who is also a producer, animal rights activist and an entrepreneur is spreading happiness all around the internet through her positive energy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:50 IST

Jackie Shroff's first look from 'Prasthanam' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Jackie Shroff is back on the silver screen in a ferocious new avatar in the upcoming movie 'Prasthanam'. The first look of the 'Hero' actor was unveiled on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:41 IST

Akshay, Taapsee, Sonam lead #WhyTheGap initiative for...

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Using their popularity and stardom to the fullest, a host of celebrities from Bollywood are voicing concerns for the unprivileged street children in a bid to save them from falling prey to miseries like an improper meal and poor education.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:59 IST

Bella Thorne packs on PDA with new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Things are heating up between Bella Thorne and her new boyfriend Benjamin Moscolo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:24 IST

John Travolta, Billy Ray Cyrus among first set of presenters at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Fans eagerly awaiting the MTV Video Music Awards have a reason to rejoice as John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are amongst the first set of presenters at the award night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:06 IST

Pamela Anderson reveals she still fits in iconic 'Baywatch' red swimsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Pamela Anderson, who donned the popular high-waist red swimsuit in the hit 90s coming-of-age series, 'Baywatch,' still fits in the couture perfectly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:34 IST

Rebel Wilson joins hands with Amazon to produce 'LOL: Last One Laughing'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American actor and writer Rebel Wilson has signed a contract to host and executive produce the first Australian Amazon Original series, 'LOL: Last One Laughing.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:58 IST

Here's why Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are no more together

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Actor Katie Holmes has ended her relationship with Jamie Foxx as they were not on the same page, as per reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:54 IST

'Batla House' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): John Abraham's latest outing, 'Batla House' which opened to good reviews has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after seven days of its run at the box office.

Read More
iocl