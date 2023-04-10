"Time to be Sexy at 60": Anil Kapoor works out at -110 degrees, fans laud his dedication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Age is just a number for actor Anil Kapoor and his latest video is the biggest example of that.

On Sunday, the 'Mr India' actor took to his Instagram account and shared his workout video in which he could be seen exercising shirtless at -110 degree Celsius.

"Naughty at 40 ka time gaya...its time to be Sexy at 60...#fightermodeon," he captioned the post.

In the video, Anil could be seen undergoing cryotherapy. He can be seen working out shirtless in an enclosed space with freezing temperatures and jumping and jogging while giving a thumbs up.

Soon after he dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and lauded the actor for his dedication at this age.

"Wah wah wah mujhe b karna hai," comedian Kapil Sharma commented.

A user wrote, "Legend stuff."

"For millions and trillions of people you are and will remain as the greatest inspiration hats off," a fan commented.

A fan commented, "Go east or west Anil Kapoor is the Best."

The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' in which he will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. (ANI)