'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' synonymous with me and my career: Akshay

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Known for its sensuous dance moves and romantic lyrics, the 90s hit number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' is surely a delight to watch even today. Making a revelation about the song, Akshay Kumar, who featured in the track alongside Raveena Tandon, said that the number is special for him.

Highlighting the importance the track has for the 'Khiladi' actor, Akshay wrote that it is synonymous with him and his career.

Reportedly, the number will be reprised featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif for Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi'.

Akshay also mentioned that he would have been disappointed if any other actor would have re-created the song.

Thanking Ratan Jain, Venus head honcho, who reportedly owns the right of the original number, Akshay tweeted, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can't thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way."



'Sooryavanshi' is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an Anti-Terror Squad chief.

In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand. (ANI)

