Tisca Chopra announces her new series 'Dahan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to come up with a series titled 'Dahan'.

On Thursday, Tisca took to Instagram and shared the show's motion poster.

In the poster, Tisca is seen gazing intently at something in the distance.

"Shilaspura ke Raakan ka rahasya khulego, Mayavi aavego... #HotstarSpecials," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial)



Hotstar Specials 'Dahan' also stars versatile actor Saurabh Shukla.

His first look from the series has been unveiled as well. In the motion poster, he is also giving an intense look.



More details regarding 'Dahan' and its trailer will be out on Friday.

Tisca was most recently seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which received a thumbs up from the audience. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.

Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. (ANI)