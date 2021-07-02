Tisca Chopra donates rice packets to theatre workers amid pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Actor Tisca Chopra has been at the forefront of India's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

From amplifying COVID relief resources SOS requests on social media to helping people to arrange medical equipments, Tisca did her best to help people amid the ongoing health crisis.

And now on Friday, she went out to the suburban Mumbai theatres and distributed 1500 kgs of rice packets to theatre workers.





"We all know how theatres have been shut. It's been almost a year and a half. The single-screen theatres have faced the major brunt of the same. In normal times these theatres are the hubs of the social life in that area - perhaps the only sources of entertainment for people living around there. The workers end up becoming friends with the customers coming in every weekend for a movie," she said.

"And these theater workers have been out of work for this whole time. I felt we must reach out in whatever way we can and thus we decided to take this up as a part of our initiative," she added.



Tisca also urged everyone to do their bit in extending support to the needy in these trying times.

"If each one of us comes out and helps, we may be able to curb the suffering around us a little, at least in terms of food and basics. Whether it is a small or a big help, it doesn't matter," she said. (ANI)

