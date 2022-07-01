Tisca Chopra drops fun video with her father

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra, who is celebrating the success of her recent project JugJugg Jeeyo, dropped a 'fun' video with her father on social media, who recently moved to Mumbai to live with her.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her bond with her father, she captioned the video, "Masterji ki beti ki reel aur kaisi hogi (Masterji's daughter can make only such Instagram Reels). Especially when Principal sir moves to the city... more on the parents and their move coming up."



The video featured Tisca and her father, Tisca could be seen posing in front of a door with a pair of swim pieces in her hands. As the video proceeds, her camera is interrupted, when her father opens the door of a room behind her back, and threw his white kurta pyjama on the floor. And in the next few seconds of the video, Tisca was now seen wearing the same kurta pyjama.

This funny video of Tisca Chopra gained immense love and her father got praises for his acting skills and fans also called him 'Pro'.

In reaction to the video, Tisca's friend actor Manav Gohil commented on the video and wrote, "Baap baap hota hai (after all, a father is a father)." A fan commented, " He is such a pro... he was superb in the act." Another person commented, "Such a funny father-daughter duo, amazing video".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tisca was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The actor was paired opposite Anil Kapoor in a love triangle in the family drama, portraying the role of 'Mira' in the film.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. (ANI)