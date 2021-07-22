Tisca Chopra opens up about her upcoming directorial venture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to direct a feature film. The shooting of the project will likely take place by the end of this year.

For the unversed, Tisca has earlier helmed a short film, titled 'Rubaru'.

On donning multiple hats, she said, "It may be because I get bored easily, or maybe the fact that I do get diverse ideas about many things that require different platforms. However, I enjoy the fact that I am able to flip from one thing to something totally different."

Tisca feels lucky on getting different opportunities to explore different things so far.



"I enjoyed directing Rubaru, and now I am looking very much forward to directing my first feature film directorial by year-end. Writing comes naturally to me, and I feel privileged that my publishers have had faith in me and keep giving me a chance to write. Acting, of course, is my mainstay, my bread and butter. So yes, luckily I have had a chance to dabble in very many things. I seem to have the energy for all of them, and I enjoy them all, so why not do them all," she added.

On the acting front, Tisca will be seen in 'Fear' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. (ANI)